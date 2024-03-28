Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $176.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017371 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

