WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 to $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.293 billion to $1.357 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,240 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

