WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 to $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.293 billion to $1.357 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS.
WNS Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,240 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on WNS
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WNS
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.