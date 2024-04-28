Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

