First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 630.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,456,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 8,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

