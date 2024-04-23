iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
