Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $181,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.21. 993,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

