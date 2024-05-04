First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,878 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 986,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

