MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,129.42

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,129.42, but opened at $1,201.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,227.00, with a volume of 630,292 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -182.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,385.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $829.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,452 shares of company stock worth $115,133,997. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

