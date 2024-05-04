First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 3,983,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

