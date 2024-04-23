iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,550,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,538. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.