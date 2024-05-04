Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.60

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.60 and last traded at $137.80, with a volume of 1893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Park National Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

