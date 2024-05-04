Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.86

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.86 and last traded at $120.72, with a volume of 446971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

