TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

