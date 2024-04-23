iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

