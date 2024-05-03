PBF Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

PBF Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,899,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,628. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

