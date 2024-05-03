Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $595.37 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,807,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,171,991 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Banco Santander worth $595,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 1,502,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.