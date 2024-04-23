Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.