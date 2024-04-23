Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,386,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,426. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
