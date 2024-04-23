Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $23.21 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 16.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,179 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

