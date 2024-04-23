iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 221,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,616. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

