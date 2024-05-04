Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 58.21% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 164,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
