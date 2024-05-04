Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $76.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,439 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. 4,543,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,813. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

