Element Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 625,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,000. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.