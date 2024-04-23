Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx CC$8.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,643. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

