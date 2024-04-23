Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Mattel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,429. Mattel has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

