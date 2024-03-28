Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

