Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 3,750 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,878,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

