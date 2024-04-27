Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Maya Leibman Buys 200 Shares

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AYI opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $272.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

