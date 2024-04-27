Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Ewen Crouch Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch bought 1,500 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.08 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,620.00 ($14,593.55).

Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ewen Crouch bought 1,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.00 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($10,967.74).

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Corporate Travel Management Increases Dividend

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Corporate Travel Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

