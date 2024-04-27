Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Diane Smith-Gander Purchases 26,315 Shares

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Diane Smith-Gander bought 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$30,525.40 ($19,693.81).

The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.12.

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

