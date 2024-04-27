IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Ariane Barker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Ariane Barker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.44 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of A$82,205.00 ($53,035.48).
Ariane Barker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 19th, Ariane Barker acquired 3,316 shares of IDP Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$16.50 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,714.00 ($35,299.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.
