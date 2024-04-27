Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director J. Alberto Arias Sells 114,976 Shares

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$67,398.93.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$9,093.68.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

SMT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of C$82.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile



Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

