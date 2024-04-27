Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$8,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

TSE LAM opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$162.48 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

