Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

CURV opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

