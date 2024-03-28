BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

