BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,350.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.12.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,189.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,199.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,822.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,426.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 54.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

