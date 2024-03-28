Comparing Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) and IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) and IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and IDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX 0 1 5 0 2.83

IDEX has a consensus target price of $235.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given IDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dürr Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEX $3.27 billion 5.66 $596.10 million $7.84 31.26

This table compares Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and IDEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and IDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dürr Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A IDEX 18.21% 18.56% 10.89%

Summary

IDEX beats Dürr Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices. The company's Application Technology segment offers technologies for the automated spray application of primers, and base and clear coats; and systems used for paint supply, quality assurance, and process control and evaluation; sealing technology for sealing seams; and glueing technology. The company's Clean Technology Systems segment offers exhaust-air purification systems, battery electrode coating systems, and noise abatement systems, as well as ORC technology and services. Its Measuring and Process Systems segment provides balancing and diagnostic systems; filling technology for air conditioning systems and household appliances; and tooling systems for machines and processing centers and services. The company's Woodworking Machinery and Systems segment offers woodworking machinery and systems, such as e panel dividing and through-feed saws, CNC processing centers, drilling machines, sanders, and edge banding machines, as well as handling and storage systems. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

