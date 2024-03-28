Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $747,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,977,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GNMA stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $45.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.