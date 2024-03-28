Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 324 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,058. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $393.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average is $301.98.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

