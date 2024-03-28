Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.57. 64,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,216. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

