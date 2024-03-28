Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.30.

Matador Resources stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

