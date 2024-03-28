Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LEU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $643.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

