Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.61. 683,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.