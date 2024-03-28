West Wealth Group LLC Acquires 279 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,888,980,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.22. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,138. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.