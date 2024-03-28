iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 402,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,901. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

