West Wealth Group LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 506,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,545. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.