SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL remained flat at $27.94 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.