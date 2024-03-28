Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

