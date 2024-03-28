Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Declines By 72.2%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPC traded down 0.04 on Thursday, hitting 21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of 21.02 and a twelve month high of 22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.49% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

