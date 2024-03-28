Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Up 4.2 %

ARBB traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,110 ($14.03). 10,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,032.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 983.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.49 million, a P/E ratio of 499.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,251,105.78). Company insiders own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

