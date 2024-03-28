Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 29th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Smart for Life Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 218,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Smart for Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $504,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 128.00% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.